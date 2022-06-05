Germany and England will face-off for the the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Germany vs England: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Germany will play against England at the Allianz Arena for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group 3. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

Germany started off their Nations League run with a draw against the European champion Italy. The team managed by Hansi Flick will play a home game for the first time in this competition. Germany has won their last 3 games at home with only 1 goal conceded and 13 goals scored.

On the other side, England are seeking a win to recover from the first matchday's loss to Hungary. The team managed by Gareth Southgate has a tough calendar ahead. This will be their second game on the road in this competition. However, they will end this international break with 2 home games.

Germany vs England: Date

Germany will clash against England at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This will be the second matchday of this group in which Hungary and Italy also compete.

Germany vs England: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Germany vs England: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The matchup between Germany and England for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group 3 will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: VIX Network.