For the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro Germany will play against France. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

There is little left for the grand final of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. The German team has been one of the strongest in the tournament: in the group stage they won all 3 games scoring 9 goals and conceding none, a number that was extended to 11 goals for and 0 against after the victory in the quarterfinals against Austria.

The French team also had a good group stage, although of course not as strong as the German team. There were two wins and one draw with 8 goals for and 3 against. In the fourth they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in a tough game and now of course they will go to the final against England or Sweden.

Germany vs France: Date

This semifinal game of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro between Germany and France will be played at the Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England this Wednesday, July 27 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Germany vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Germany vs France

This semifinal game of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro between Germany and France can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, TUDN.com.