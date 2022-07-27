Germany and France meet today in the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022. This game will take place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Two title favorites clash in what will be one of the most interesting games of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Women's EURO game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).
Germany were dominant during the group stage, they won three games without losses for a total of nine points and nine goals for. During the group stage Germany won against Spain and in the knockout stage the team won 2-0 over Austria.
France also performed well during the group stage but their record was not perfect as the French women won two games and drew another against Iceland. France's most recent game was during the quarter-finals against the Netherlands, they won the game 1-0 in over time.
Germany vs France: Kick-Off Time
Germany and France play for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022 on Wednesday, July 27 at Stadium mk in Milton Keynes. Two teams that are considered favourites, but the German women have an offensive attack like no other national team.
Australia: 5:00 AM July 28
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM July 28<
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM July 28
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM July 28
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM July 28
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Germany vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Barbados: Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co
Belize: ESPN Norte
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport
France: TF1, TF1 Live, Free, Molotov, Canal+ France
Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Germany: ZDF, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, RTE Player
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, RAI 3, NOW TV, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malawi: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malta: TVMNews+
Mauritius: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football
Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas
Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play
Rwanda: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, W-Sport, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, W-Sport, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: fuboTV España, TDP, RTVE.es
Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Tanzania: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
United States: ESPN+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN2, TUDN App, FuboTV (free trial)
Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport