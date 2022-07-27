Germany take on France today at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Germany and France meet today in the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022. This game will take place at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Two title favorites clash in what will be one of the most interesting games of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Women's EURO game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Germany were dominant during the group stage, they won three games without losses for a total of nine points and nine goals for. During the group stage Germany won against Spain and in the knockout stage the team won 2-0 over Austria.

France also performed well during the group stage but their record was not perfect as the French women won two games and drew another against Iceland. France's most recent game was during the quarter-finals against the Netherlands, they won the game 1-0 in over time.

Germany vs France: Kick-Off Time

Germany and France play for the UEFA Women's EURO Semifinal 2022 on Wednesday, July 27 at Stadium mk in Milton Keynes. Two teams that are considered favourites, but the German women have an offensive attack like no other national team.

Australia: 5:00 AM July 28

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM July 28<

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM July 28

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM July 28

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM July 28

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Germany vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Barbados: Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co

Belize: ESPN Norte

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, W-Sport

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport

France: TF1, TF1 Live, Free, Molotov, Canal+ France

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Germany: ZDF, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, RTE Player

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, RAI 3, NOW TV, RaiPlay, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malta: TVMNews+

Mauritius: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football

Netherlands: NPO 1, Canvas

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play

Rwanda: W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, W-Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, W-Sport, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, W-Sport, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: fuboTV España, TDP, RTVE.es

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Tanzania: SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, W-Sport, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

United States: ESPN+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN2, TUDN App, FuboTV (free trial)

Zambia: W-Sport, SuperSport Football ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Football ROA, W-Sport