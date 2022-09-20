Germany will face Hungary for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A3. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Germany will receive Hungary for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A3. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 5 in League A. The two teams that are at the top of the standings will play. Hungary are coming off a Matchday 4 in which they gave a big upset by beating England 4-0 on the road. They have 7 points, so victory would leave them very close to being the group winners.

However, their rivals are Germany and at home, which is certainly not an easy game. Above all, because the Germans also have a chance of finishing in first place as they have 6 points and with victory they would reach 9. For this reason, it will be a really interesting duel, although it should be noted that a tie would benefit Hungary more.

Germany vs Hungary: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Germany and Hungary that will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany will be played on Friday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Germany vs Hungary: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Germany vs Hungary

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Germany and Hungary at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for US: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 1.

