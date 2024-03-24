Germany are set to take on the Netherlands in an eagerly anticipated friendly match, as both teams focus on preparations for Euro 2024. In our preview, we will meticulously examine the potential starting lineups for both sides, leaving no detail unexplored in anticipation of this captivating showdown.

[Watch Germany vs Netherlands online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

There are fewer friendlies left to be played now, and the teams are eager to give their all in what could be their final match before important events. For these two teams, Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and they aim to approach it in the best possible form.

On the German side, they have recently secured an impressive 2-0 victory against the world runners-up, France, bolstering their confidence. As for the Dutch, they have convincingly defeated Scotland 4-0, reaffirming their reputation as a formidable opponent.

Germany probable lineup

The Germans want to begin to regain confidence and prepare in the best way for Euro 2024.

Germany possible lineup: Neuer; Rudiger, Tah, Henrichs; Kimmich, Gungogan, Wirtz, Pavlovic; Musiala; Fullkrug, Havertz.

Netherlands probable lineup

On the Dutch side, they know that they are a tough team, and they want to reach the continental tournament in the best possible way.

Netherlands possible lineup: Flekken; Ake, Dijk, Geertruida, Frimpong; Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Wieffer; Gakpo, Depay, Simons.