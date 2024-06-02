Gibraltar will face Scotland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Gibraltar vs Scotland: Where and how to watch live this 2024 international friendly game

Gibraltar are set to take on Scotland in a 2024 international friendly match. Explore this detailed preview of the game, revealing its venue and providing various viewing options to suit your preferences. Whether through traditional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming platforms in your country.

In recent years, Scotland have undergone a resurgence in international soccer, marking a departure from decades of dismal results and frequent heavy defeats against top-tier opponents. Their qualification for Euro 2024 serves as tangible evidence of this turnaround.

However, to reclaim their former glory, reminiscent of times when World Cup qualification was not an anomaly, Scotland must prepare diligently for both the Euros and the World Cup qualifiers. Hence, they’ve scheduled this friendly against the modest Gibraltar, offering the latter an opportunity to challenge themselves against a higher-caliber team.

Gibraltar vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 4)

Canada: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Gibraltar: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 4)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Joseph Chipolina of Gibraltar – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Gibraltar vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Gibraltar: GBC

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports