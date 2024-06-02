Gibraltar are set to take on Scotland in a 2024 international friendly match. Explore this detailed preview of the game, revealing its venue and providing various viewing options to suit your preferences. Whether through traditional television broadcasts or accessible live streaming platforms in your country.
In recent years, Scotland have undergone a resurgence in international soccer, marking a departure from decades of dismal results and frequent heavy defeats against top-tier opponents. Their qualification for Euro 2024 serves as tangible evidence of this turnaround.
However, to reclaim their former glory, reminiscent of times when World Cup qualification was not an anomaly, Scotland must prepare diligently for both the Euros and the World Cup qualifiers. Hence, they’ve scheduled this friendly against the modest Gibraltar, offering the latter an opportunity to challenge themselves against a higher-caliber team.
Gibraltar vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 4)
Canada: 12:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Gibraltar: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 4)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
Gibraltar vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
Gibraltar: GBC
Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports