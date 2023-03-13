US Soccer released a statement with the complete report and findings of Alston & Bird LLP, who conducted an internal investigation on the issues surrounding “Reyna Gate”.

It is one of the biggest ongoing soap operas in recent history for US Soccer, it all started during the FIFA World Cup when then head coach Gregg Berhalter decided to “manage” the minutes of USMNT star Gio Reyna. As the tournament progressed it became clear that the issues between Gio Reyna and Berhalter had a lot more to them than just a tactical approach or decision on the field.

After the World Cup, Berhalter shared information in a private conference about Gio Reyna’s behavior, this in turn resulted in Gio’s parents, three-time World Cup veteran Claudio Reyna and Mother Danielle being at the center of filtering a domestic violence incident from Berhalter’s past involving his future wife Rosalind.

The report issued by Alston & Bird LLP now shows that Claudio Reyna had systematically contacted many officials within US Soccer from 2016-2022 discussing his children and their treatment within the program.

Reyna-Berhalter scandal investigation complete

The investigation concluded the following:

Both Claudio and Danielle Reyna had contacted then Sporting Director Earnie Stewart via phone call on December 11th 2022, reporting that Gregg Berhalter had hit his wife Rosalind back when they were in college at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus.

Stewart had told the Reyna’s that he would have to report the incident to his superiors.

Stewart also mentioned to investigators that the Reyna’s “were not intending to make this information public,” but “they were thinking about starting to spread the story to others privately.”

Stewart concluded that it was the intent of the Reyna’s that Gregg Berhalter not be hired by US Soccer for a second term.

When questioned Berhalter admitted to the incident in question, he also admitted he had told many on the UNC campus and sought counseling afterward.

Rosalind Berhalter confirmed what happened with her future husband and told women’s soccer coach Anson Dorrance.

Danielle Reyna at first did not want to answer any questions from the investigators but eventually admitted that she was “in a very upset state” over her son’s limited playing time.

Claudio Reyna had told then USMNT GM Brian McBride that “You guys don’t even know what we know about Gregg.”

Claudio Reyna refused to be interviewed and tried to negotiate with the investigators, no negotiation ever took place.

Gregg Berhalter went through at least two background checks before the 2022 World Cup.

Claudio Reyna between the years of 2016-2022 had consistently texted or called various members of US Soccer in a “inappropriate,” “bullying,” and “mean spirited” tone regarding issues relating to his children, but more focused on Gio Reyna.

The issues stemmed from red cards given to his son, referees assigned to his son’s matches, and son’s lack of playing time at various moments of his youth national team career.

Berhalter admitted that during the U-17 World Cup, Claudio Reyna texted him belittling the USA’s U-17 coach.

From 2019-2020 Claudio Reyna had complained about Gio Reyna’s treatment, travel arrangements, and coaches.

Gio Reyna showed a poor attitude during training at the FIFA World Cup even before the team’s opening match against Wales.

Berhalter admitted that “There were 150 people in the Friends and Family program at this year’s World Cup. All were having a great time except for five people who were absolutely miserable. Those five were cursing, acting horribly. It was the Reynas.”

Brian McBride admits that once he took over as GM of the USMNT he immediately began to receive complaints from Claudio Reyna on an array of issues.

The final verdict

US Soccer has issued the following statement regarding the complete findings of the report:

“U.S. Soccer’s process for determining who will serve as Sporting Director is ongoing, and interviews are underway. The Sporting Director will lead the process of determining who will serve as head coach of the Men’s National Team. Given the investigators’ conclusion that there is no legal impediment to employing him, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to serve as head coach of the Men’s National Team.

The report also identifies a need to revisit U.S. Soccer’s policies concerning appropriate parental conduct and communications with staff at the National Team level. We will be updating those policies as we continue to work to ensure safe environments for all participants in our game.”

You can read the complete report by Alston & Bird LLP here.