Canada will enter the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage by meeting Guadeloupe at Report BMO Field in Toronto. These two teams will play against each other for the third time in history.

The head-to-head record between Canada and Guadeloupe is tied at one victory each, therefore there is no clear favorite. There have been no draws thus yet.

The Reds won their previous meeting, which took place on June 11, 2011, by a score of 1-0. When these two nations meet for the first time since then, in the 2023 Gold Cup, it promises to be an even more intriguing encounter.

Why is Canada’s Jonathan David missing the 2023 Gold Cup?

Some key players will be unavailable for Canada’s Gold Cup campaign. Along with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson, and Ismael Kone, Jonathan David is one of the seven players who will not be traveling with the team from the Nations League to the Gold Cup.

For reasons including rest for injured players and rest for others who just need a break, head coach John Herdman has previously said that the roster would be subject to change.

“We’ve got some young lads that we’ll start looking at for this Gold Cup. I’d love to have the same squad filtering over but it won’t happen. It is a tough time,” Herdman told the reporters on June 19.