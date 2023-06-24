Tyler Adams is only 24-years old and has been a crucial player for the United States on their way to become the best team in CONCACAF. That’s why the midfielder was named captain for the USMNT at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Furthermore, Adams was voted as the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. However, at least at the club level, last season was very difficult from him as Leeds United got relegated from the Premier League.

Now, Tyler Adams seemed to be a lock in the USMNT squad for the 2023 Gold Cup. In a shocking decision, he won’t be with the United States trying to defend the title against historic rivals like Mexico or Canada.

Why is Tyler Adams not playing at the Gold Cup 2023?

The USMNT are trying to win the Gold Cup for an eighth time in a critical moment for the team as they’re preparing to host the 2026 World Cup. This is the greatest mission in history for U.S. Soccer.

Nevertheless, B.J. Callahan had a very clear strategy for his summer as interim coach. The stellar roster played in the 2023 Nations League and a younger squad will receive the opportunity at the Gold Cup.

That way, the best players of the USMNT get much needed rest for the preseason in Europe with their clubs. For example, in the case of Tyler Adams, there are many rumors which point out a possible transfer to Aston Villa or Brighton. It’s important to remember that he is recovering from a massive hamstring injury.

After Leeds United were relegated in the Premier League, this move would be crucial for Adams’ career and avoiding the Gold Cup will let him focus on a possible change.