The USMNT are the best team in the North, Central America and Caribbean region and Timothy Weah has been crucial to achieve that. He is only 23-years old and his future is bright in Europe as a sensational promise with Lille. In fact, according to many reports, he could sign very soon with Juventus.

Weah was a starter for the United States during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and also in the 2023 Nations League. In this last tournament, the USMNT were a dominant force beating Mexico (3-0) and Canada (2-0) on their way to hoist the trophy.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Timothy Weah hasn’t been considered in the USMNT squad which will try to defend the title. These are the important reasons why the winger is out of the Gold Cup.

Why is Timothy Weah not playing at the 2023 Gold Cup?

B.J. Callahan, interim coach of the USMNT, decided to prioritize the Nations League over the Gold Cup. The main goal is to provide much needed rest to the star players before the preseason starts for many European clubs.

In recent years, that’s been the formula for the United States. Go with the best squad at the Nations League and then give a chance to young players at the Gold Cup. They’ve won both tournaments. So far, so good.

That’s why Timothy Weah won’t play at the Gold Cup and will be ready to join Lille prior to a new campaign in France. Of course, there’s the chance of a possible transfer to Juventus and avoiding the CONCACAF tournament allows him to adapt as soon as possible in Italy.

Only eight players who participated in the Nations League remain in the USMNT for the challenge ahead. In a crucial summer for his future, Weah might take advantage of this decision.