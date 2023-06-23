The USMNT will open the group stage of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago. This will be their 32nd encounter overall.

Nothing unexpected here, since the United States men’s national team is clearly the favorite in head-to-head matchups, having won 19 of them. The current record for Jamaica is 3 victories and 9 draws.

An exciting 1-1 tie in the World Cup 2022 Qualifier series was the final result of their previous meeting on November 16, 2021. For the first time since then, these two nations will meet, in the 2023 Gold Cup, and it promises to be an even more intriguing encounter than the last.

Why is USA’s Weston McKennie missing the 2023 Gold Cup?

Weston McKennie, a midfielder for the United States national team, has been punished by CONCACAF after he was sent off in the semi-final match of the Nations League versus Mexico. The 24-year-old was given a four-game ban by the governing body this week for his actions on the pitch on June 15.

But the United States team does not have McKennie on their roster for the Gold Cup. His suspension, though, is expected to be served throughout the course of the tournament.