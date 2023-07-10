Jamaica and Mexico will face against each other for what will be the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

The upcoming match between Jamaica and Mexico holds tremendous appeal. Both teams have showcased commendable performances throughout the tournament. While Mexico is heavily favored to advance to the final, it would be unwise to underestimate Jamaica, as they have performed admirably.

During the group stage, the Caribbean team achieved favorable outcomes, securing two victories and a draw against the formidable United States. Although they faced difficulties against Guatemala in the quarterfinals, they ultimately emerged victorious with conviction. Mexico, on the other hand, encountered a setback against Qatar but demonstrated their title contender status in the remaining matches.

Jamaica probable lineup

Jamaica will seek to surprise Mexico.

Jamaica possible lineup: Blake; Brown, Lowe, Bernard, Bell; Cordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Lambert, Baley; Gray, Antonio.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico are the favorites to win the title and seek to reaffirm it in this game.

Mexico possible lineup: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Antuna, Romo, Chavez, Pineda; Martin.