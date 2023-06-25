Giovanni Reyna recently played for the USMNT during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals, but sadly he will not be present at the 2023 Gold Cup but the good news is that they already have players to replace Reyna.

The USMNT is the host team but the top players like Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest and others will not be available to play at home, although with the roster they have available it is more than enough to consider as favorites.

In 2016 it was Giovanni’s first game with the USMNT, on that occasion he played with the U-15 scoring his first 7 goals for the nation. He played for the Men’s national team in 2020 and so far he has 4 goals in 20 appearances.

Why was Giovanni Reyna not called up for the 2023 Gold Cup?

Giovanni Reyna will not be playing for the USMNT in the 2023 Gold Cup and the reason behind his absence is that he was one of the winners of the recent Nations League and therefore was granted special leave of absence from the Gold Cup.

Instead of Reyna other midfielders like James Sands, Cristian Roldan and Djordje Mihailovic will be covering his position, they have enough experience playing with the USMNT not to depend on Reyna.

Reyna has been playing in Germany for three years with Borussia Dortmund where he is considered one of the most lethal midfielders in the Bundesliga with 79 appearances and 13 goals since 2020.