Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement from professional soccer in a press conference on Monday. With Inter Miami entering the final stretch of the 2022 MLS season, many wonder whether he'll play out the rest of the campaign.

All good things come to an end. At 34, Gonzalo Higuain felt it was time to hang up his boots. The Argentine striker has enjoyed a fantastic career, playing for the most renowned clubs on Earth before spending his sunset years with Inter Miami in MLS.

Having emerged from the ranks of River Plate, it didn't take long for Higuain to take his talents to Europe. Though he joined Real Madrid as a teenager, "Pipita" quickly established himself in the first team and went on to record 121 goals in 264 appearances. He later played for the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Chelsea, and AC Milan.

Higuain has also enjoyed an amazing international career with the Argentina national team, playing in three FIFA World Cups - making the final in Brazil 2014. With 31 goals in 71 caps, Higuain is the fifth top scorer in the history of La Albiceleste.

Will Gonzalo Higuain play until the end of the 2022 MLS season with Inter Miami?

Though he made the announcement with two games left for the end of the regular season, Gonzalo Higuain will conclude the 2022 campaign with Inter Miami. His team is just a few steps away from clinching a place in the MLS playoffs, sitting 7th in the East with 45 points. Therefore, he will hang them up once the year is over.

Higuain's decision to retire comes at the height of his time in South Beach. After riding the bench for a few months due to lackluster performances, Higuain proved that he still had a lot left in the tank to make the difference in the league.

Higuain has 14 goals and three assists in 26 appearances this year, his best record since moving to Miami in 2020. The Argentine star recently admitted to be enjoying this moment in his life, so it's certainly a wonderful way to call it a career.