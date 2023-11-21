Greece vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers in your country

Two of Europe’s most historic national teams, Greece and France, will clash in a highly anticipated 2024 UEFA EURO qualifying game at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfeia, Athens. With both teams boasting impressive records and a wealth of talent, this encounter promises to be an enthralling spectacle of the best players.

Greece are ready to play their final group stage game against the Group B big favorites, this game no longer affects Greece’s fate in the 2024 UEFA EURO as they are qualified to play in the play-offs where they will have a game in the semi-finals against Kazakhstan.

France are already qualified directly, so far they have a perfect record with 7-0 with the most recent victory against underdogs Gibraltar in what was a rude and crushing result by 14-0.

Greece vs France: Kick-Off Time

Greece and France play for the 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21 at OPAP Arena in Athens. The game between Greece and France is not merely a contest of individual talent; it is also a battle of tactical acumen and strategic brilliance. Both managers, Gus Poyet of Greece and Didier Deschamps of France, are renowned for their tactical flexibility and ability to adapt their game plans to suit different opponents.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 22

Germany: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 22

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 22

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 22

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 22

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 22

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Greece vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, DirecTV GO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: Molotov, TF1, TF1 Live

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Alpha TV

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, RaiPlay, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: TF1 Suisse, DAZN Switzerland

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: ViX