Greece vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 4, 2026

Greece host Germany at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Sunday, October 4, in a League A, Group 2 UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 clash. Both teams are navigating a new cycle, making this an important meeting in the group stage. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Greece vs Germany Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, October 4, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Greece vs Germany in the USA

The Greece vs Germany UEFA Nations League game will be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo, which currently lists the match on Fubo Sports Network.

UEFA’s official list of Nations League broadcast partners also confirms Tubi and ViX as the rights holders for the competition in the United States.

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Can I watch Greece vs Germany for free?

Fubo currently lists Greece vs Germany with a $0 trial option, so eligible users may be able to watch the match without an immediate subscription charge. However, the current free-trial page does not confirm a universal five-day trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Greece vs Germany is a Matchday 4 meeting in League A, Group 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. Greece entered the competition with a 2-1 victory away to Serbia, while Germany opened its campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. As a result, Greece began the group phase with three points, while Germany had one after the opening round.

Germany players react in a penalty shootout (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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The fixture is particularly significant for Greece because the 2026/27 campaign marks its first appearance in League A, the top division of the Nations League. Ivan Jovanovic‘s team earned promotion to the top tier after beating Scotland 3-0 away in the previous edition’s promotion/relegation playoff.

Greece’s squad includes established players such as Kostas Tsimikas, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Vangelis Pavlidis, alongside younger talents including Konstantinos Karetsas and Christos Mouzakitis.

Germany, meanwhile, are beginning a new era under Jurgen Klopp, who took over as head coach following the 2026 World Cup. Klopp has adopted an unusual approach for his first Nations League window, naming 44 players across two squads for the four matches against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia.

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What time is the Greece vs Germany match?

The Greece vs Germany match kicks off on Sunday, October 4, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: