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International Friendly

Italy defeat Greece 1–0, playing with 10 men, in the 2026 international friendly

In a dull match, Italy defeated Greece 1–0 with a goal from Pio Esposito in the 2026 international friendly.

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
© Getty ImagesItaly's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy will not play in the next World Cup, but will watch the start of the tournament with a smile. In their 2026 international friendly, they secured an important away win against Greece with a squad full of young players.

Pio Esposito, Inter Milan forward, scored the only goal of the match, which saw few clear scoring chances until the final stages.

There, when Italy were reduced to 10 men after Luca Reggiani was sent off with a straight red card, the hosts tried to reach the opposition box. However, Greece’s lack of effectiveness meant that Gianluigi Donnarumma finished the match with a clean sheet.

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Greece and Italy played their international friendly, which ended in a victory for the visitors.

Thanks for following the live minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip, and we’ll see you next time for a new live coverage!

90'+5 - Full time!! (0-1)

With 10 men, Italy defeated Greece 1–0 with a goal from Pio Esposito in the 2026 international friendly.

90' - Added time is being played! (0-1)

Five minutes of added time are being played.

88' - Donnarumma saves Italy (0–1)

A delicate touch from Pavlidis at the near post was saved by the Italian goalkeeper in Greece’s most dangerous chance of the match.

87' - Last substitutions for Italy! (0-1)

Pio Esposito and Koleosho come off, with Giacomo Faticanti and Francesco Camarda coming on.

86' - Italy take their foot off the gas (0-1)

Fatigue, the heat, and being a man down mean Italy are no longer pushing forward as much.

Costantino Favasuli almost scored the second with a powerful shot from outside the box.

84' - The equalizer almost arrives (0-1)

A powerful shot from Christos Zafeiris hits the post and almost gives Greece the equalizer.

80' - The final 10 minutes are being played (0-1)

In a low-quality match, Italy are holding onto their lead despite being a man down.

75' - Final substitutions for Greece (0-1)

Christos Zafeiris and Andrews Tetteh come on, replacing Georgios Vagiannidis and Christos Mouzakitis.

73' - Play resumes! (0-1)

We are now in the final stretch of the match.

More changes for Italy: Costantino Favasuli and Matteo Dagasso come on, replacing Luca Koleosho and Luca Lipani.

71' - Greece look to take advantage of the extra man (0-1)

Meanwhile, with 20 minutes remaining, the hosts look to take advantage of the extra man to find an equalizer.

Second cooling break is underway!

68' - Red card for Italy (0-1)

Luca Reggiani is sent off for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity, leaving Italy with 10 men.

65' - The substitutions strengthened Greece (0-1)

The substitutes have given fresh energy to the Greek attack, but without managing to get into Donnarumma’s box with any real clarity.

62' - More substitutions for Greece (0-1)

Athanasios Androutsos, Alexandros Kyziridis, and Konstantinos Tsimikas enter the field, replacing Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Nectarios Triantis, and Georgios Masouras.

60' - Greece clear a free kick (0-1)

The home goalkeeper comfortably dealt with a harmless cross from Italy.

58' - The pattern of the first half continues (0-1)

Italy, through Koleosho, are trying to press high up the pitch, while Greece are struggling to build passing combinations.

55' - The match is becoming end-to-end (0-1)

Greece, with their weapons, are looking for an equalizer. Italy’s solid defense is preventing it.

Italy make another substitution: Luca Reggiani comes on, replacing Pietro Comuzzo, who goes off with discomfort.

50' - Italy are looking more aggressive (0-1)

The substitutions have given Italy a fresh boost in attack, as they look for a second goal.

46' - Italy miss the second goal (0-1)

After a precise cross, Koleosho struck a somewhat awkward bouncing shot, and the ball hit the crossbar.

45' - Second half is underway! (0-1)

The second 45 minutes of the friendly match between Greece and Italy are now underway.

Substitution for Greece: Konstantinos Koulierakis is off and Lazaros Rota is on.

Substitution for Italy: Honest Ahanor and Jeff Ekhator are off, with Filippo Mané and Seydou Fini coming on.

A dull match on the island of Crete (0-1)

Greece and Italy are playing a modest match, in which the visitors found the only goal of the game so far around the midway point. Stay tuned to Bolavip for live minute-by-minute coverage.

45'+3 - End of first half! (0-1)

At the end of the first half, Italy lead Greece 1–0 thanks to a goal from Pio Esposito.

45' - Added time is underway! (0–1)

Three more minutes of added time are being played.

42' - Italy are getting more adventurous down the flanks (0-1)

Koleosho and Bartesaghi are causing problems down the flanks, but with inaccurate crosses.

The match heats up after a clash between Ahanor and Tzolis, quickly defused by the referee.

38'- A match with few chances (0-1)

We are slowly approaching the end of a first half in which goal-scoring chances have been virtually nonexistent.

Pio Esposito, the goalscorer, had another chance, but without posing any real danger. Lipani receives the first yellow card of the match.

35' - Last 10 minutes of the first half (0-1)

The final ten minutes of a first half with few goal-scoring chances are underway.

Donnarumma looks like a mere spectator.

29' - Play resumes (0-1)

The heat appears to be playing a significant role in the level of play.

27' - Cooling break (0-1)

The first cooling break of the match is underway. Both coaches are giving instructions.

25' - Set up on the counterattack (0-1)

Greece stick to a 4-4-2 formation and look to hit Italy on the counterattack.

22' - Italy justify the lead (0-1)

Halfway through the first half, Italy are in control of possession and, at the moment, look like the deserved leaders.

Little from Greece so far.

18' - GOOOOAL for Italy (0-1)

Esposito received the ball inside the box and, with a right-footed finish, opened the scoring.

15' - Italy are looking to open the scoring (0-0)

Italy take control of the ball, but with harmless backward passes.

Pisilli is the one most willing to shoot from outside the box.

10' - The match is starting to pick up intensity (0-0)

After the first 10 minutes, both teams are still in the early stages of assessment. Italy look more active in attack.

6' - Greece push forward on the pitch (0-0)

With composure, the home side try to build up slowly. The home fans’ support echoes down from the stands.

3' - The opening minutes of the match are underway (0-0)

Italy are showing early intent to take control of possession.

Ekhator had the first chance, but without clear danger.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

After both national anthems were played, Greece and Italy are now underway in this friendly.

Follow the live minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip.

Minutes to kickoff

Everything is set for the start of the friendly between Greece and Italy. 

The home team will wear blue, while the visitors will be in all white.

Italy’s next generation

For this match, goalkeeper and captain Donnarumma stands out as a key figure, following the major squad overhaul after Italy’s elimination in the latest qualifiers.

Gennaro Gattuso is no longer the head coach either, having resigned after the match against Bosnia.

Final minutes before kickoff

Both teams are going through their pre-match warm-ups, awaiting the start of the game.

Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two teams favors Italy. In 12 meetings, the Azzurri have won seven times, with four draws and just one victory for Greece.

The last meeting between the two sides took place on October 12, 2019, in a UEFA European Championship qualifier. On that occasion, Italy secured a 2–0 victory.

Confirmed lineup for the visitors

Silvio Baldini, manager of the Azzurri, has selected the following starting XI to begin the match:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Honest Ahanor, Pietro Comuzzo, Fabio Chiarodia, Davide Bartesaghi; Niccolò Pisilli, Luca Lipani, Cher Ndour; Luca Koleosho, Sebastiano Esposito, Jeff Ekhator.

Greece's starting XI

These are the 11 players Ivan Jovanović will send onto the field to start the match:

Odisseas Vlachodimos; Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Panagiotis Retsos; Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Georgios Vagiannidis, Christos Mouzakitis, Nectarios Triantis; Christos Tzolis; Giorgos Masouras, Anastasios Douvikas.

Venue and how to watch

The match will be played at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion. Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX.

Match officials

The officials for this match are all from Israel. Yigal Frid will serve as the referee, assisted by Rostislav Talis and Tuval Koltunoff, while Dimitrios Moschou will be the fourth official. Daniel Bar Natan will oversee VAR duties, with Nati Dotan serving as the assistant VAR (AVAR).

Greece and Italy clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to another Bolavip live blog, where we’ll bring you minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the international friendly between the Greece and Italy.

Neither of these teams managed to qualify for the next World Cup, so this match could serve as a test for the coaches to try out players and think about what lies ahead.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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