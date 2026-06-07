Italy defeat Greece 1–0, playing with 10 men, in the 2026 international friendly

In a dull match, Italy defeated Greece 1–0 with a goal from Pio Esposito in the 2026 international friendly.

Italy will not play in the next World Cup, but will watch the start of the tournament with a smile. In their 2026 international friendly, they secured an important away win against Greece with a squad full of young players.

Pio Esposito, Inter Milan forward, scored the only goal of the match, which saw few clear scoring chances until the final stages.

There, when Italy were reduced to 10 men after Luca Reggiani was sent off with a straight red card, the hosts tried to reach the opposition box. However, Greece’s lack of effectiveness meant that Gianluigi Donnarumma finished the match with a clean sheet.