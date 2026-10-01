Greece vs Netherlands: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Greece host the Netherlands at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki for a League A, Group 2 UEFA Nations League clash. Greece opened with a win, while the Dutch drew Germany. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Greece vs Netherlands Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, October 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands in the USA

Greece vs Netherlands will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo and ViX, the U.S. broadcast partners listed by UEFA for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.

Can I watch Greece vs Netherlands for free?

There is a legal way to potentially watch Greece vs Netherlands without paying upfront through Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer, provided the account is eligible.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Greece and the Netherlands meet on October 1 for Matchday 3 of League A, Group 2 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. Greece made history in the opening round by winning its first-ever League A match, coming from behind to beat Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade.

Christos Tzolis equalized in the 74th minute before Tasos Douvikas scored the winner in stoppage time. The Netherlands, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Germany after Cody Gakpo scored a 92nd-minute equalizer.

Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece with his teammates in 2024 (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

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That leaves both teams with one point? No — Greece has three points, while the Netherlands has one point after Matchday 1. Germany also has one point following its draw in Amsterdam, while Serbia has zero.

The standings can change before Greece and the Netherlands meet because Matchday 2 takes place on September 27, with Germany hosting Greece and Serbia facing the Netherlands.

The fixture is particularly significant for Greece because this is the country’s first campaign in League A. Ivan Jovanovic‘s team earned promotion after beating Scotland 3-0 away in the 2024/25 promotion/relegation playoffs.

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What time is the Greece vs Netherlands match?

The Greece vs Netherlands match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 2:45 PM ET. The official Greek federation lists a 9:45 PM local kickoff in Thessaloniki.