Germany vs Greece: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Germany host Greece at WWK ARENA in Augsburg for Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League League A. With both teams opening Group A2 play this week, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Germany vs Greece Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 2:45 AM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Germany vs Greece in the USA

Germany vs Greece will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Sports 2. For streaming viewers, Fubo will carry the game alongside ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Germany vs Greece for free?

There is a legal way to watch Germany vs Greece without paying upfront through Fubo‘s 5-day free-trial offer. The platform’s official match page currently displays the game with the option to “Try for free – cancel anytime”.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany vs Greece is a Matchday 2 clash in League A, Group A2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with the game taking place at WWK ARENA in Augsburg on September 27. The group also features the Netherlands and Serbia, meaning Germany and Greece face a demanding six-match league phase in which the top two teams advance to the quarter-finals, while the fourth-placed side is relegated to League B and the third-placed team enters a promotion/relegation playoff.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen catches the ball during a Germany training session (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The match is particularly significant for Germany because it is Jurgen Klopp‘s second competitive game as national-team head coach. Klopp was appointed in July after Julian Nagelsmann stepped down following Germany’s 2026 World Cup exit against Paraguay.

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His first Nations League window is unusual: the DFB selected 44 players across two squads for four matches, with one group handling the games against the Netherlands and Greece before another group takes over for Serbia and the return match against Greece.

What time is the Germany vs Greece match?

The Germany vs Greece match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 2:45 PM ET. The DFB lists the kickoff at 8:45 PM local time in Germany, while the Hellenic Football Federation lists it at 9:45 PM in Greece.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM