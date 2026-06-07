Greece vs Italy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 7, 2026

Greece will face Italy at the Pankritio Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Both rivals face each other with the intention of improving for future matches. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Greece vs Italy Tournament Friendly Date Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Greece vs Italy in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, with multiple streaming options available.

With plenty of talent on the field and excitement expected from start to finish, this is a game you won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Greece vs Italy for free?

Fans can stream this highly anticipated contest through Fubo’s 5-day free trial, allowing them to watch live before committing to a subscription.

The platform carries the network airing the event nationwide, giving fans throughout the United States access to every key play and pivotal moment in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Neither Greece nor Italy will be part of the next FIFA World Cup, but for very different reasons. Greece showed noticeable progress throughout the qualifying cycle, yet missing out on a tournament berth was not entirely unexpected.

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Italy’s absence, however, stands as one of the biggest disappointments, as the Azzurri entered qualifying with the pedigree, talent, and favorable circumstances to secure a return to the world’s biggest stage.

As both nations look to move forward, this international friendly offers a valuable chance to evaluate their squads, address lingering issues, and build momentum ahead of future competitions and the next World Cup qualifying campaign.

Vangelis Pavlidis of Greece – Michael Campanella/Getty Images

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Greece vs Italy: Predicted Lineups

Greece (4-4-2): Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Triantis; Tzolis; Douvikas, Pavlidis.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Fortini, Comuzzo, Ahanor, Bartesaghi; Ndour, Lipani, Pisilli; Fini, Esposito, Koleosho.

What time is the Greece vs Italy match?

The match kicks off today, June 7, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM