Greece take on Spain at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens for the Group B of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Greece vs Spain: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Greece and Spain meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens on November 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). The battle at home is until the end. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Greece are eager to win this game to play in the next round of the playoffs, but Spain does not give up so easily. Greece have 9 points after 2 wins, 3 draws and a loss. Greece won the most recent game on October 9 against Georgia 2-0 on the road.

Spain have a guaranteed place in the playoffs, but a couple more victories could give the team a straight qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Spain have 13 points, two points less than Sweden with 15. Spain recently won against Kosovo 2- 0 on the road.

Greece vs Spain: Date

Greece and Spain play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, November 11 at Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens. The home team will do everything possible to win this game, Spain has a defense capable of stopping almost any attack attempt.

Greece vs Spain: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Greece vs Spain at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Greece and Spain at the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis in Athens on Thursday, November 11, for the Group B will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, ESPN+, TUDN USA, TUDN App