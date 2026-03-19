Gregg Berhalter proud on Chicago Fire players getting call-ups and son Sebastian making the USMNT

Gregg Berhalter will be proud on multiple fronts during the upcoming international window. Not only will he see many of his Chicago Fire players in action, but will also see his son, Sebastian, representing the USMNT.

“I think this is an important window for the respective national teams all across the world as they prepare in the final window for the World Cup,” Berhalter replied to Bolavip during his pre-match press conference ahead of the MLS clash against the Philadelphia Union.

“We have (Mbekezeli) Mbokazi going with South Africa. We have Joel (Waterman) with Canada and Chris Brady with the United States. We’ll have other youth levels and potentially others at the senior level,” Berhalter added.

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“For the group, for those players, we’re proud of them. I think it’s a culmination of hard work over a long period of time to get the call-ups.“

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Gregg Berhalter says it’s ‘amazing’ to be supporting Sebastian

Apart from addressing the call-ups for Chicago Fire players, Berhalter addressed his son, Sebastian, being selected to represent the USA.

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“For Sebastian, you know, on an individual level as a parent, it’s amazing to be supporting him all this time, and have him start the season so well, and then get called into camp. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but hopefully he continues to perform well,” he added.

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This marks the fourth time Sebastian Berhalter gets called up to the USMNT, having made his debut in 2025. It was a sensational year for the midfielder, who helped the USA reach the Concacaf Gold Cup final with two assists in five starts before scoring his first international goal during a statement 5-1 win over Uruguay in November.

Berhalter, who already boasts nine caps with the USMNT, has been in excellent form for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Voted player of the year in 2025, he picked up right where he left off by leading the team in goal contributions (three goals, four assists) in 2026.

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The USMNT’s March fixtures

Sebastian Berhalter will now meet with Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady in Atlanta as both report to the USMNT, hoping to challenge for a World Cup spot.

The United States will face two top-10 FIFA-ranked European opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, first hosting Belgium on Saturday, March 28 before taking on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Tuesday, March 31.