Gremio vs Sao Paulo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Brasileirao match on August 8, 2026

Gremio host Sao Paulo at the Arena do Gremio for matchday 22 of the Brasileirao as both fight in the lower positions of the table. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Gremio vs Sao Paulo Tournament Brasileirao Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz

How to watch Gremio vs Sao Paulo in the USA

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fanatiz, with platforms providing full coverage from kickoff through the final whistle in a match that will be key for both sides.

Can I watch Gremio vs Sao Paulo for free?

Fans in the USA, as mentioned above, will have Fanatiz as an option to watch the match between Gremio and Sao Paulo. However, it does not offer a free option, and a subscription is required to use its services.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Both sides head into the clash needing to return to victory after drawing in their previous outings. Gremio come off a 1-1 draw against Fluminense, while Sao Paulo arrive following a 1-1 draw against Flamengo in their last match.

Diego Caito of Gremio.

For Gremio, the goal is to capitalize on home-field advantage to climb the standings after their recent draw. On Sao Paulo’s side, the challenge is to secure points on the road to avoid losing ground in the standings and improve their position in the Brasileirao table.

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To provide some context on their difficult situation, Gremio sit in 17th place in the standings with 22 points, which means they are in the relegation zone, while Sao Paulo sit in 12th place with 26 points.

What time is the Gremio vs Sao Paulo match?

The match will be played on Saturday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM