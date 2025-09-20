Where to watch Internacional vs Gremio live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Internacional will face off against Gremio in the Matchday 24 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The Porto Alegre Derby arrives with both Internacional and Gremio struggling for form, adding extra pressure to one of Brazil’s fiercest rivalries. Internacional enter the clash after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras, sitting on 27 points and just five clear of the relegation zone.

Gremio’s situation is even more precarious, with their 1-0 loss to Mirassol leaving them at 25 points, only two above the drop. With both sides desperate to reverse their fortunes, this heated showdown promises to be a high-stakes battle fueled by pride and survival.

When will the Internacional vs Gremio match be played?

Internacional will take on Gremio in a Matchday 24 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Saturday, September 20. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Riquelme Freitas of Gremio – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Internacional vs Gremio: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Internacional vs Gremio in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Internacional and Gremio will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.