Grenada play against El Salvador for a League A Group D game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Grenada and El Salvador meet in a League A Group D game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Kirani James National Stadium in St. George's on June 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team is in a bad situation that could get even more complicated. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Grenada lost their first game in the Nations League, but things are much worse than that as Grenada have not won any games in 2022 let alone in 2021. This year the team lost three games and drew one against Gibraltar (friendly).

El Salvador are the group leaders with three points after winning 3-1 against Grenada on June 4, and before that game they won another game against Panama 3-2 on the road. But El Salvador's record in 2022 is negative with four losses, three wins and one draw.

Grenada vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Kirani James National Stadium, St. George's, Grenada.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Grenada vs El Salvador: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Grenada vs El Salvador: Storylines

Grenada needs to win this game to climb positions in the group standings since they share the group with United States and that team is a big favorite. The group is made up of three teams, but the second spot gives direct access to the Gold Cup, while if Grenada ends in the third spot they will have to play in the Gold Cup Prelims.

El Salvador was lethal against Grenada scoring the first goal in the 2nd minute during their first game in the Nations League, but two minutes later Grenada scored the equalizer by McQueen, and that game could have ended 2-1 if not for the own goal by Paterson (Grenada) in the 55th minute.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Grenada vs El Salvador in the U.S.

This 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group D will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Grenada vs El Salvador: Predictions And Odds

El Salvador are favorites with 1.30 odds that will pay $130 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a current winning streak of two wins. Grenada are underdogs at 9.00 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: El Salvador 1.30.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Grenada 9.00 Draw / Totals 4.50 / 2.5 El Salvador 1.30

* Odds via BetMGM.