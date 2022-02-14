Guastatoya take on Leon at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Guastatoya vs Leon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

Guastatoya and Leon meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The visitors are big favorites to win. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Leon lost two recent games in Liga MX against Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM in the second phase of the Mexican league. The team is hungry for a win, but in last season's CONCACAF Champions League they lost in the round of 16 against Toronto FC 3-2.

Guastatoya is a relatively young team founded in 1990 but dominant in the National League in Guatemala. They have won their two recent games in the local league, but this is the first time that Guastatoya has played in such an important phase of an event outside their territory.

Guastatoya vs Leon: Date

Guastatoya and Leon play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 16 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The home team knows that the visitors lost last season at the same stage of the tournament, plus the host has a recent winning streak.

Guastatoya vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Guastatoya vs Leon at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Guastatoya and Leon at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Wednesday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com

