Guatemala U20 take on Mexico U20 at Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Guatemala U20 and Mexico U20 meet in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula. The home team is ready to show more of their attacking power after eliminating a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF U20 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Guatemala U20 had a good performance during the group stage but it was not enough to win the first spot of the standings within the group, but the second spot gave them access to the knockout stage where Guatemala U20 won and eliminated Canada 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Mexico U20 won two games during the group stage and tied another for a total of seven points during that stage, and in the knockout stage they won against Puerto Rico 6-0 in what was the biggest winning margin of the round of 16.

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Date

Guatemala U20 and Mexico U20 play for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 29 at Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula. The Mexicans are big favorites to win this game and the tournament but the Guatemalans know how to win against tough teams.

Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Guatemala U20 vs Mexico U20 at the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Quarterfinals, Guatemala U20 and Mexico U20 at the Estadio Olimpico in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday, June 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com

