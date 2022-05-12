With the 10 most expensive sales in its history, Borussia Dortmund raised €585,750,000 and only spent €153,790,000. Check out here the 10 most expensive sales in Borussia Dortmund's history.

Haaland, Dembele, and Aubameyang among the 10 most expensive sales in Borussia Dortmund's history

Borussia Dortmund are one of the strongest teams in the world and currently the second most important team in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund have won 22 titles in its history.

One of the things the German team usually excels at is the great atmosphere in their stadium, Signal Iduna Park. Furthermore, since soccer became professional, money began to play a very important role in the game.

And in recent years, Borussia Dortmund officials have understood that perfectly. The German club often signs players at low cost and sells them for millions, much of that is due to Markus Pilawa, the chief scout at the club.

The 10 most expensive sales in Borussia Dortmund's history

With the 10 most expensive sales in its history, Borussia Dortmund raised €585,750,000 and only spent €153,790,000 on signing those 10 players. Five are forwards, three are midfielders, and two are defenders.

10. Gundogan

In 2011 Borussia Dortmund paid 5,500,000 euros to FC Nürnberg for Ilkay Gündogan. The midfielder made 157 appearances for Dortmund and, in 2016, joined Manchester City for 27,000,000 euros.

9. Diallo

Abdou Diallo was signed by Borussia Dortmund in 2018 when he was 22 years old. The German team paid Mainz 28,000,000 euros for him. The Senegalese played only 38 games for Borussia Dortmund, and in 2019 he was signed by PSG for €32,000,000.

8. Hummels

In 2008 Der BVB signed Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich for 4,200,000 euros. The Centre-Back was 20 years old. In 2016 Borussia Dortmund sold Hummels to Bayern for €35,000,000. Furthermore, in 2019 the German returned to Borussia Dortmund in exchange for €30,500,000.

7. Gotze

Mario Gotze made his first-team debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2010. He joined Bayern Munich in exchange for €37,000,000 in 2013. However, in 2016 he returned to Dortmund for €22,000,000 before leaving for PSV as a free agent in 2020.

6. Mkhitaryan

In 2013 Borussia Dortmund paid FK Shakhtar Donetsk €27,500,000 for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The midfielder was 24 years old. He played 140 for the German club and, in 2016, signed for Manchester United for €42,000,000.

5. Haaland

In 2020 Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for 20,000,000 euros. The Norwegian striker played 88 games and scored 85 goals, and in May 2022, Manchester City acquired him for 60,000,000 euros. Haaland is only 21 years old.

4. Aubameyang

In 2013 Borussia Dortmund paid 13,000,000 euros to Saint-Étienne for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker played 213 games and scored 141 goals, and in 2018, at the age of 28, he was signed by Arsenal in exchange for 63,750,000 euros.

3. Pulisic

Christian Pulisic was spotted at a tournament in Turkey when he was 16 years old, and Borussia Dortmund managed to sign him thanks to his grandfather's Polish nationality. The American made his first-team debut in 2016. He played 127 games and scored 19 goals, and in 2019 joined Chelsea in exchange for €64,000,000.

2. Sancho

In 2017 Borussia Dortmund signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester City's U18 team for €20,590,000. The English player was 17 years old. He played 137 games and scored 50 goals. Manchester United signed him in exchange for 85,000,000 euros in 2021.

1. Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was 19 years old when Borussia Dortmund paid Rennes €35,000,000 for him in 2016. The Frenchman played 50 games, and in 2017 Barcelona signed him for €140,000,000.