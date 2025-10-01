Haaland ties Salah but still trails Mbappe, Messi, and Ronaldo in Champions League stat

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate Champions League history as the unparalleled leaders in key statistics. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is rapidly narrowing the gap, keen on expanding his own legacy. Nonetheless, Erling Haaland recently matched an impressive record held by Mohamed Salah with his impressive performance with Manchester City, showcasing his remarkable talent, yet still trails behind these figures.

Despite coming off a challenging previous season, Erling Haaland has launched the 2025-26 campaign in formidable form. The Manchester City striker has already netted 11 goals and contributed one assist in just eight games. His recent performance in the Champions League saw him score a crucial goal, tying a significant milestone originally set by Mohamed Salah.

According to MisterChip, Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals in the Champions League. With this, the Norwegian tied Mohamed Salah. However, the difference is that the Manchester City star achieved this in just 50 games, while the Egyptian needed 100 games. His impressive scoring rate promises to reach or even set new records in the competition.

Erling Haaland’s scoring rate hasn’t yet caught up with Kylian Mbappe‘s achievements. The French star boasts 60 goals in the competition, surpassing the Norwegian as well as icons like Thomas Muller and Ruud van Nistelrooy. However, both young talents still have a long way to go to match the records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is the current UEFA Champions League all-time goal scorer ranking?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate the Champions League’s all-time scoring list, yet a seasoned veteran remains in the hunt to surpass their records. Meanwhile, rising stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have yet to crack the competition’s top five scorers, leaving room for other legendary players to hold their ground.

Name Number of goals 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 140 goals 2. Lionel Messi 129 goals 3. Robert Lewandowski 105 goals 4. Karim Benzema 90 goals 5. Raul Gonzalez 71 goals

Both Mbappe and Haaland are poised to ascend the all-time rankings in the Champions League. Nonetheless, the French star currently holds the sixth position, while Norwegian is in ninth position. Despite these current standings, they’ve already carved their names into the competition’s history, pursuing the legendary legacies of Messi and Cristiano. Yet, it’s Robert Lewandowski who currently stands as the nearest contender.