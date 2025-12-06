Lionel Messi wins 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami: How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo lifted at Al Nassr?

Lionel Messi has conquered another title with Inter Miami after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium in the 2025 MLS Cup final. In this manner, the Argentine added a new trophy to his collection with the Florida club, leading fans to question how many titles his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has achieved with Al Nassr.

Having been crowned champion again, Messi has now secured four titles with Inter Miami since his arrival at the club in 2023. The Argentine has made a huge impact since his arrival in the United States, where he has only played three seasons so far but has already obtained major achievements.

His trophy cabinet with the Fort Lauderdale club is composed of the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference Championship (recently secured), and now the highly anticipated MLS Cup.

In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo has not found the same success as Messi in terms of titles in Saudi Arabia. So far, the Portuguese striker has not won any official titles with Al Nassr in his four seasons since his arrival in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s opportunities to win a title with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has come up short in every major opportunity to win an official trophy since joining Al Nassr. His latest setback came in the 2025 Saudi Super Cup, where Al Nassr fell to Al Ahli in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation. That disappointment followed another heavy blow the year prior, when Al Nassr suffered a lopsided 4-1 loss to Al Hilal in the 2024 edition of the same tournament.

Ronaldo’s first shot at silverware with the club ended in similar frustration. In the 2023–24 King’s Cup final, Al Nassr once again went the distance with Al Hilal, only to fall in another penalty shootout.

To date, the only trophy Ronaldo has lifted with the Riyadh-based club is the Arab Club Champions Cup. In that final, he scored twice to lead Al Nassr to a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. However, the competition is not officially recognised by either FIFA or the AFC, and is generally classified as an exhibition tournament rather than a recognized title.