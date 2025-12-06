How many career titles does Lionel Messi have compared to Cristiano Ronaldo after MLS Cup win with Inter Miami?

It was a very tough final but still, Lionel Messi has given Inter Miami its first MLS Cup. Now that he is in the pinnacle of American soccer, another trophy is going to his cabinet. How many career titles does he have now compared to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has a grand total of 34 major titles in his career. This is an absolute insane number to have, hence putting Ronaldo as one of the best to ever played the game.

However, Messi is in a league of his own compared to his storied rival. With the MLS Cup, Messi has now reached 47 titles in his career according to the Apple TV broadcast. This is also his third title with Inter Miami, as he previously won the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup.

Individually, Messi also clears Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo have one of the greatest rivalries in soccer and sports’ history. However, even diehard fans can’t deny awards, and Messi also beats the Portuguese star in that department. Ronaldo has 63 individual recognitions.

As for Messi, he has 77 individual awards, including the MLS Cup final MVP. Hence, even if Ronaldo is better than 99% of the players, Messi will always be the one to one-up him. Messi is still going strong, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Messi had a spectacular MLS Cup final

Vancouver presented a tough challenge, playing very well for the majority of the game. However, the Whitecaps failed to capitalize on their opportunities, and Messi made sure Inter Miami did make the most of what they got.

The first goal came thanks to a brilliant play by Messi, dancing around two defenders before sending a magical through ball that ended in an Inter Miami player causing an own goal from Vancouver. Then, the second goal was thanks to Messi too. The Argentinian recovered a ball and immediately placed a surgical pass for Rodrigo De Paul to finish the play.

Last but not least, Messi helped the team put the final nail in the coffin, as in the final minutes of the game he assisted again with another through ball after a stellar first touch to Allende to seal the game.

