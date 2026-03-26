Has any World Cup champion failed to qualify for the tournament three consecutive times?

The FIFA World Cup history is marked by dominant champions, but not all have sustained their success over time. As new qualification cycles unfold, it often becomes a topic of discussion how former winners have fared after lifting the trophy.

Several traditional powerhouses have experienced unexpected downturns, missing out on qualification despite their pedigree. Teams that once ruled the world stage have, at times, failed to keep pace with evolving competition.

This raises an intriguing question: has any World Cup-winning nation ever failed to qualify for three consecutive tournaments? The answer is no. For example, Uruguay missed the 1958 edition after winning in 1950.

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Have former FIFA World Cup champions struggled to qualify?

Several former champions have struggled to qualify in different cycles, but no team has ever missed three consecutive World Cups after winning the title. Even elite nations have gone through difficult periods…

A clear historical example is Uruguay, one of the earliest champions. After winning the tournament in 1950, they failed to qualify for the 1958 World Cup and then had a modest performance in 1962, showing how quickly fortunes can change at the international level.

The Uruguay team line up ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Semi Final match (Source: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

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Italy—a four-time champion—missed both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, one of the most surprising downturns in modern soccer. Their absence marked the first time in decades that one of Europe’s traditional giants failed to appear in back-to-back tournaments.

Other champions have also experienced setbacks. Nations like France and Spain have missed consecutive tournaments in the past, while even top-tier teams have occasionally failed to qualify altogether.