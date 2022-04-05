Internet sensation Hasbulla has shockingly taken a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo by criticizing the Portuguese forward's play and claiming that he is more famous than the Manchester United superstar.

Hasbulla has become an Internet sensation over the past year, gaining millions of followers on social media as he charmed his audience with hilarious videos. His popularity has increased so much that some people may wonder if he's not even more famous than many renowned sports personalities.

Well, Hasbulla himself seems to believe so. As a matter of fact, he has recently suggested that he's even more popular than one of the best soccer players on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what turned out to be a surprising assessment of the Portuguese star, Hasbulla has shockingly taken a shot at the Manchester United superstar in an interview with Barstool Sports.

Hasbulla throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

"I could not care less about Ronaldo. I am more famous than him," Hasbulla said, as quoted by SportBible. "The only thing he does in a match is pass around the ball." But why did he say this about him?

Well, Hasbulla's comments came in response to the picture that Cristiano Ronaldo took with his arch-enemy Abdu Rozik a few weeks ago. "Let's go champ @cristiano dreamt my whole life to meet you bro," Rozik wrote.

While Rozik was full of praise for the Manchester United striker, Hasbulla may have tried to downplay Cristiano Ronaldo's influence in order to distance himself from his enemy and minimize the importance of having that photo taken.