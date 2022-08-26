Borussia Dortmund will visit Herta for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hertha vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Hertha Berlin will face Borussia Dortmund in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The fourth Matchday of the Bundesliga begins with a Saturday full of interesting games. Among all of them, without a doubt this one between Borussia Dortmund and Herta Berlin is one of the highlights, in what will be a duel of opposites in the standings.

On the one hand, there will be the locals, who have not yet been able to win so far in the Bundesliga. They have barely managed a draw and two losses which leaves them in 16th position. In other words, if the Bundesliga ended today, they would have to play a relegation playoff. The visitors, meanwhile, have won 2 and lost 1 and are looking to catch up with Bayern Munich at the top of the standings.

Hertha vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Hertha will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Saturday, August 27 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Hertha vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

