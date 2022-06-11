Honduras take on Canada at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Honduras and Canada meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team plays against the big favorite of the group, but they know how to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Honduras must win or draw this game to avoid losing the second spot in the group, but that would happen if they allow more goals than Curaçao (allowed six so far), the goal difference would define the second spot and Honduras would lose direct qualification to the Gold Cup .

Canada are the big favorite of the group, they won a recent game against Curaçao 4-0 at home, but before that game Canada was supposed to play two international friendly games against Iran and Panama but they were canceled due to a players strike.

Honduras vs Canada : Date

Honduras and Canada play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, June 13 at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The home team has a slight edge but they know the visitors are big favorites and the home team lost a game against the visitors in January during the World Cup qualifiers.

Honduras vs Canada : Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Honduras vs Canada at the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Honduras and Canada at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on Monday, June 13, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App.

