Honduras will host first-placed Canada today at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

The visitors know that they don't have to underestimate their rivals as the USMNT and Mexico want to take the lead in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers standings. Bad news for Canada is that they will not have Alphonso Davies for their next three matches in the WCQ.

Meanwhile, Honduras are still looking for their first victory in the tournament. They know they have no chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but will try to get their first win tonight.

Honduras vs Canada: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM (ET)

Colombia: 8:05 PM

Ecuador: 8:05 PM

Honduras: 7:05 PM

US: 8:05 PM (ET)

Honduras vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Now

Colombia: Star+, ESPN2 Andina

Ecuador: ESPN2 Andina, Star+

Honduras: Telesistema Honduras, Deportes TVC

US: Paramount+ (Free Trial)