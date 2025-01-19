NFL News: Commanders HC Dan Quinn warns Rams, Eagles with 3-word message after big win vs Lions

The Washington Commanders continue to march forward in this NFL season, and this time, they took down none other than the NFC’s number 1 team, the Detroit Lions. In the next round, they will face the winner of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, but Dan Quinn knows that whoever their opponent is, they won’t be an easy contender.

In the excitement of their big victory at Ford Field, where they relied on the immense talent of their rookie QB Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ head coach sent a strong warning to whichever team they will face in the conference final.

“Anybody. Anywhere. Anytime.” the experienced coach stated after the game that his team showcased an overwhelming level of play against a strong opponent, sealing the victory with a solid score of 45-31.

“Three things, man. First one’s this: ball is life.” Quinn also added. “We talked about being heavy hitters… we’re heavy hitters now. Love you guys. Let’s find out where we’re going tomorrow and take our show back on the road.”

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-19 at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Although Dan Quinn has extensive experience in the NFL as a coach, his arrival at the Washington Commanders marks his second franchise as head coach. He previously led the Atlanta Falcons, where he guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Dan Quinn shares his thoughts on Jayden Daniels

The Commanders’ victory over Detroit yesterday reached its peak with the performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels. His coach knows he has a diamond in the rough on his roster and made it clear what he thinks about his player after win vs Lions.

“He’s a rare competitor, there’s no doubt about that. But in those moments he, if he was a basketball player he’d want the last shot. As a ball player he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference. He makes great decisions with the football and that takes real mindfulness. Sometimes the best play may be [to throw it away], he uses his legs. But he is a rare competitor for us. His poise in these tight moments really stands out to us,” Dan Quinn stated.

The coach believes in the potential of the former LSU QB, who can easily take this franchise far. It may not be this season, or perhaps it will be. The bottom line is that the Commanders have a quarterback for the long haul.

