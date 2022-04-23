A Barcelona season ticket holder was identified to have sold as many as 2,000 tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt fans for last week's UEFA Europa League clash. Here, find out what kind of sanctions the Blaugrana plan to impose on the individual.

Barcelona's UEFA Europa League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt has come to lead the headlines for more than a week now. There were almost 30,000 German fans in attendance at Camp Nou for the game, which ended the Blaugrana's European campaign as they were crushed 2-1 at home by the Eagles.

Last Thursday at Camp Nou, there was a unique photo opportunity. Frankfurt's players were allowed to celebrate with a full stand when the Spaniards were knocked out of the competition by a crowd of over 30,000 Germans. Club president Joan Laporta has already announced an inquiry.

From reselling season tickets in large numbers, it seems that Eintracht fans were the primary beneficiaries of the free ticket offer. One individual made sure to sell as many as 2,000 Barca season tickets to the away fans.

How Barcelona will punish person who sold 2,000 tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt fans

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, the club plans to sue the individual in question. In addition, tickets for future European games will be placed in the name of the purchaser, as previously mentioned by Joan Laporta.

The 2,000 tickets allegedly resold by the offending fan wound up in the hands of German fans for the Europa League match. The members of the club are enraged and ready to take action.

It is said that there is already an investigation underway as a result of the information that has been provided. The club's president had already alluded to the potential of a stadium suspension in his news conference, although the club may opt to seek charges against the culprit.

"It's going to take a lot of effort to get rid of these organized reselling organizations. In their hands, they hold a sizable quantity of season tickets. This decision was made once before, but we've since reversed it", Laporta said, who previously also said that 'organized ticket resellers' would be banned.