Pachuca and Atlas will meet at Estadio Hidalgo today in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Final. You may learn here what occurs in case of a tie after full time of this return game.

Pachuca vs Atlas: How is the winner of the 2022 Liga MX defined in case of a tie?

The Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca will host the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Final between Pachuca and Atlas today, Ssunday, May 29, 2022. Online live streaming of this Liga MX title-decisive soccer match is available in the United States on fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

This will be the 45th time these two teams meet. There are no surprises here, as head-to-head encounters between Pachuca and Atlas have yielded 17 victories for the Gophers; 14 triumphs for the Red-and-Blacks, and a great number of even 13 matches have ended in a draw.

Diego Cocca's side enter this decisive return game with a 2-0 lead from their most recent clash in the first leg of the Final, that took place on May 26, 2022. They meet for the second time this month, this time to decide who would lift the Torneo Clausura 2022 trophy.

In neither round does the away goals rule apply. If both teams score the same number of goals, the team with the higher seed moves on. Extra time and, if required, a penalty shootout are used if the two teams are deadlocked at the end of the second leg in the 2022 Liga MX Final.

CONCACAF Champions League berths await the two finalsts, in this case both Pachuca and Atlas. Los Rojinegros have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg. There were several opportunities for both teams to score in a thrilling encounter, but Pachuca possessed possession but lacked the power to get the job done.

Kevin Alvarez's goal and a flurry of Camilo Vargas' interventions presented the most obvious openings; In contrast, despite having less chances than Pachuca, Atlas came away with a decisive win with to goals from Reyes in the first half and Julian Quiones in the 94th minute, giving them hope of winning the title for a second straight year and the third time in their history overall.