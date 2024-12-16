The New York Rangers continue their descent in the NHL standings. A 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues highlighted the team’s inefficiency, with the team dropping seven of their last ten outings. As the season is spiraling out of control for the Blueshirts, defenseman Adam Fox issued a stern comment to his teammates and coaches.

In a New York minute, the Rangers’ season unraveled into chaos. New York is now tied for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division (along with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders) with 31 points. Not even close to where the team was expected to stand coming into the season.

New York traded away their captain Jacob Trouba, but since shipping him off the team hasn’t looked any better. As a leader was taken off the team, new voices of command must rise in hopes of righting the wandering ship in NYC. Adam Fox is looking to take that spot, sending a very strong message to the locker room after the loss to St. Louis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been the same story, right? Just kind of one and done in the O-zone,” Fox stated, via The New York Post. “Haven’t sustained many cycles, many shifts with sustained pressure to make them defend. Just kind of comes right back at us and bites us in the a–.“

Advertisement

Adam Fox #23 of the New York Rangers skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on March 30, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Advertisement

Team’s morale after deflating results

The Rangers haven’t strung together consecutive wins since their three-game streak was snapped on Nov. 21. Since that loss, New York has posted an embarrassing 3-10-0 record. For a team that entered the season with sky-high expectations, these results have become an anchor, dragging down morale and confidence.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Rangers' Vincent Trocheck, Chris Kreider make blunt confessions after awful loss vs Kings

“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling right now,” Adam Fox said. “It’s definitely not good. We talk, we talk as a group and say to just try and be engaged. It definitely wears on you when you’re in kind of a streak like this.”

Only two teams are enduring a worse stretch than the Rangers: the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres. New York barely defeated the Sabres two games ago and will next face the Predators in a must-win matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nashville has won just one of its last ten games and currently sits dead last in the NHL. If New York wants to break out of their slump and prove they’re serious contenders, they cannot afford to drop points in their next game.