Trending topics:
LaLiga

How many fans are currently allowed at Camp Nou and when will Barcelona’s stadium be completed?

FC Barcelona returns to play at the renovated Camp Nou, this time against Athletic Club, although with limited capacity still in place.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
General view inside the stadium prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesGeneral view inside the stadium prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

The full renovation of the iconic Camp Nou stadium took longer than expected, but officially the FC Barcelona players are back on the pitch. Still, the spectator capacity remains below what is expected in the coming months.

According to the latest reports, an attendance of between 45,000 and 50,000 spectators is expected for this match against Athletic Club, although this number is anticipated to increase significantly in the coming months.

The club’s Vice President of Institutional Affairs, Elena Fort, stated that this number would rise to 62,000 at the start of 2026, with the long-awaited completion of Phase C-1. While no specific date has been set, the total capacity is expected to reach 105,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Europe.

Advertisement

For obvious reasons, the Spotify Camp Nou is not currently hosting visiting fans, though this is expected to change in the near future. In this way, Barcelona is on track to have one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The end of an era

The iconic Camp Nou, home to FC Barcelona and a cathedral of global football, is undergoing a massive facelift. The multi-year project aims to modernize and expand the legendary Spanish venue, increasing its seating capacity to over 100,000 and installing a new, retractable roof.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Lewandowski scores at Camp Nou on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga! (0-0)

see also

Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Lewandowski scores at Camp Nou on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga! (0-0)

This significant renovation is set to transform the historic ground into one of the most technologically advanced and impressive sporting complexes in the world, ensuring the stadium remains a premier destination for European soccer for decades to come.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Bengals provide key update on Joe Burrow’s status ahead of Week 12 game vs Patriots
NFL

Bengals provide key update on Joe Burrow’s status ahead of Week 12 game vs Patriots

Mike Tomlin's Steelers could reportedly lose Aaron Rodgers for rest of the season
NFL

Mike Tomlin's Steelers could reportedly lose Aaron Rodgers for rest of the season

Bryce Young’s key weapon makes major admission about his future with the Panthers
NFL

Bryce Young’s key weapon makes major admission about his future with the Panthers

Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors
Soccer

Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors

Better Collective Logo