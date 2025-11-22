How many fans are currently allowed at Camp Nou and when will Barcelona’s stadium be completed?

The full renovation of the iconic Camp Nou stadium took longer than expected, but officially the FC Barcelona players are back on the pitch. Still, the spectator capacity remains below what is expected in the coming months.

According to the latest reports, an attendance of between 45,000 and 50,000 spectators is expected for this match against Athletic Club, although this number is anticipated to increase significantly in the coming months.

The club’s Vice President of Institutional Affairs, Elena Fort, stated that this number would rise to 62,000 at the start of 2026, with the long-awaited completion of Phase C-1. While no specific date has been set, the total capacity is expected to reach 105,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For obvious reasons, the Spotify Camp Nou is not currently hosting visiting fans, though this is expected to change in the near future. In this way, Barcelona is on track to have one of the most modern stadiums in the world.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The end of an era

The iconic Camp Nou, home to FC Barcelona and a cathedral of global football, is undergoing a massive facelift. The multi-year project aims to modernize and expand the legendary Spanish venue, increasing its seating capacity to over 100,000 and installing a new, retractable roof.

Advertisement

see also Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Lewandowski scores at Camp Nou on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga! (0-0)

This significant renovation is set to transform the historic ground into one of the most technologically advanced and impressive sporting complexes in the world, ensuring the stadium remains a premier destination for European soccer for decades to come.