Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch as Camp Nou reopens on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Barcelona are set to take on Athletic Club on Matchday 13 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in the long-awaited reopening of Camp Nou, following two years of renovation.

Since their defeat in El Clásico against Real Madrid, Barcelona have managed to recover their form and have not lost in any competition. They bounced back with a 3-1 win over Elche, and although they drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in the Champions League, they followed that up with a convincing 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo on the road.

Athletic Club are not enjoying their best season, struggling to maintain consistent form, which is reflected in their results. They recently won at home against Real Oviedo; however, prior to that, they suffered three consecutive defeats, including a Champions League loss to Newcastle.

This is a crucial match for both teams. Barcelona (28 points) do not want to lose in the debut of the new Camp Nou and are focused on staying close to league leaders Real Madrid (31 points). As for the visitors, they sit seventh with 17 points and desperately need a victory to hold onto the European qualification spots.