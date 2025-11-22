Trending topics:
Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Lineups, kick off time and where to watch as Camp Nou reopens on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Barcelona host Athletic Club for the reopening of Camp Nou on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga. Stay in this live blog for all the minute-by-minute updates of this major match!

By Gianni Taina

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Nico Williams of Athletic Club.

Barcelona are set to take on Athletic Club on Matchday 13 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in the long-awaited reopening of Camp Nou, following two years of renovation.

Since their defeat in El Clásico against Real Madrid, Barcelona have managed to recover their form and have not lost in any competition. They bounced back with a 3-1 win over Elche, and although they drew 3-3 with Club Brugge in the Champions League, they followed that up with a convincing 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo on the road.

Athletic Club are not enjoying their best season, struggling to maintain consistent form, which is reflected in their results. They recently won at home against Real Oviedo; however, prior to that, they suffered three consecutive defeats, including a Champions League loss to Newcastle.

This is a crucial match for both teams. Barcelona (28 points) do not want to lose in the debut of the new Camp Nou and are focused on staying close to league leaders Real Madrid (31 points). As for the visitors, they sit seventh with 17 points and desperately need a victory to hold onto the European qualification spots.

Athletic Club's lineup confirmed!

Unai Simon; Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche; Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Jauregizar; Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams; Unai Gomez.

Barcelona's lineup confirmed!

Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres.

Barcelona will be without Frenkie de Jong

Hansi Flick have had to reconfigure their midfield for this match, as they will be without the talented Frenkie de Jong, as the Dutchman was sent off late in the contest against Celta Vigo. This presents a major problem for the German coach, who is already unable to rely on Pedri and Gavi, as the Spanish midfielders are both injured.

Today’s referee

Spanish referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez has been appointed to officiate the LaLiga match between Barcelona and Atheltic Club.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez (SPA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Raul Cabañero (SPA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Juan Jose Lopez (SPA)
  • Fourth Official: Juan Manuel Gordillo (SPA)
  • VAR: Daniel Jesus Trujillo Suarez (SPA)

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club will kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Fubo will be the option to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA. Other options to watch the game are: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.

Barcelona and Athletic Club clash on Matchday 13 of 2025-26 LaLiga

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025-26 LaLiga, where Barcelona host Athletic Club!

The match is set to take place at the remodeled Camp Nou, which opens after two years, in an important game for both teams.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

