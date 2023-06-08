Manchester City and Inter will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Atatürk Olympic Stadium Istanbul, Turkey, in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Final. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this decisive Champions League soccer game.

[Watch Inter vs Manchester City online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their first UCL and third overall meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Manchester City of the Premier League and Serie A side Internazionale Milano have one win each. No matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on July 31, 2011, and it ended in a 3-0 win for the Citizens in the Dubai Super Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine the new UEFA Champions League winner.

Manchester City probable lineup

The Manchester City medical staff have been idle leading up to Saturday’s championship game, so for the first time in Pep Guardiola’s tenure, the starting XI could be completely predicted. Ederson is expected in goal, with a back three of Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and Manuel Akanji in front of him.

John Stones and Rodri will continue to play pivot in front of the defense trio. Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish form City’s offensive quartet, which would be led by Erling Haaland.

Manchester City predicted XI:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Inter probable lineup

For the Nerrrazzurri, in goal, Andre Onana will get the nod to start. As for the defense, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni are also locks for the starting lineup. Stefan de Vrij, who is more physical than Matteo Darmian, may replace the Italian as the third central defender on Simone Inzaghi’s roster.

The wingback positions are expected to be filled by Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries. Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella should make up the midfield three. On the offensive side of things, though, Inzaghi must make a choice. Both Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are viable options as Lautaro Martinez’s striking partner.

Inter predicted XI:

Onana; De Vrij, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.