Manchester City just got one step closer to the historic treble. After winning the 2022-2023 Premier League in a thrilling race with Arsenal, the next step for them was the FA Cup final.

However, Manchester United were looking for their second title of the season following their victory at the Carabao Cup. In the rebuilding process led by coach Erik ten Hag, a triumph over their archrival would have been massive.

So, Manchester City and Manchester United delivered an epic episode in their rivalry at Wembley. Now, once again, Pep Guardiola is close to glory after claiming the FA Cup.

Manchester City are champions of the 2022-2023 FA Cup

The start of the game was just epic when Ilkay Gundogan scored after only 13 seconds. That’s right. 13 seconds! The fastest goal ever in a FA Cup final. The shot was a beauty.

Nevertheless, Manchester United answered in minute 33′ after VAR determined there was a handball by Jack Grealish. Bruno Fernandez converted the penalty kick. 1-1 at halftime.

Then, Ilkay Gundogan did it again. In a masterful tactical design by Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne delivered a fantastic pass to Gundogan outside the box. The midfielder shot the ball in the air and put it next to the right post. Impossible for David de Gea.

The final step for Manchester City will come next Saturday at Istanbul against Inter in the Champions League final. If the Citizens conquer that trophy, they will be only the second English club in history to claim the treble. Manchester United did it in the 1998-1999 season.