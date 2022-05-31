Here you can find the complete list of the titles won by the Italian national soccer team, one of the most successful in the European continent and in the whole world.

Throughout history, the Italian team has been a true power in the world of soccer. Not only have they been winners at the continental level, but even worldwide, being one of the teams that has won the most important soccer competition for national teams in history: the World Cup on more than one occasion.

The history of the Italian team dates back to the early years of the 20th century, specifically to May 15, 1910. That day the "Azzurri" played their first game, beating France 6-2 in Milan, Italy. From there began a glorious story for the Italians that, although in the present it has been somewhat tarnished due to poor results, it is still the story of a true great.

The Italian national soccer team has won the Euro and the World Cup on more than one occasion, something that not many countries can boast of. In addition, they were champions in youth divisions, Olympic Games and other unofficial friendly titles. Here we will focus exclusively on the official titles obtained by the absolute team of Italy.

List of trophies won by Italy

The Olympic Tournament will also be included in this list since, although it has not been played by the absolute teams of each nation for several years, in the year in which Italy won it it was a tournament of absolute teams.