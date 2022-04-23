Lionel Messi will undoubtedly remain in the history of soccer, not only for his ability, goals, and quality to play but also for the large number of titles he has won throughout his career. On Saturday, April 23rd, in his first season with PSG, the Argentinean once again lifted a trophy.
He won a trophy he had never won before, the Ligue 1 trophy. PSG emerged champions and won the Ligue 1 title for the tenth time in its history. The Argentinean played 22 games out of a possible 33, scored four goals, and provided 13 assists.
The player with the most titles in soccer history is Dani Alves. The Brazilian has 42 titles. However, Lionel Messi is getting closer and closer. But how many titles does the 34-year-old Argentinean have?
Lionel Messi's Titles
The current PSG player has 39 titles. The vast majority, 35 to be precise, won them when he played for Barcelona (2004-2021). He also won 3 titles with the Argentine national team and his most recent trophy was the Ligue 1 championship that he won playing for PSG.
Complete list by year of trophies won by Lionel Messi
|*
|Year
|Team
|Trophy
|1
|2005
|Barcelona
|2004-2005 La Liga
|2
|2005
|Argentina national football team
|2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup
|3
|2006
|Barcelona
|2005-2006 La Liga
|4
|2006
|Barcelona
|2005-2006 Champions League
|5
|2006
|Barcelona
|2005- 2006 Spanish Super Cup
|6
|2007
|Barcelona
|2006-2007 Spanish Super Cup
|7
|2008
|Argentina national football team
|2008 Olimpic Games
|8
|2009
|Barcelona
|2008-2009 Copa del Rey
|9
|2009
|Barcelona
|2008-2009 La Liga
|10
|2009
|Barcelona
|2008-2009 Champions League
|11
|2010
|Barcelona
|2009-2010 La Liga
|12
|2010
|Barcelona
|2009-2010 Spanish Super Cup
|13
|2010
|Barcelona
|2009-2010 UEFA Super Cup
|14
|2010
|Barcelona
|2009-2010 FIFA Club World Cup
|15
|2011
|Barcelona
|2010-2011 Champions League
|16
|2011
|Barcelona
|2010-2011 La Liga
|17
|2011
|Barcelona
|2021-2011 Spanish Super Cup
|18
|2012
|Barcelona
|2011-2012 FIFA Club World Cup
|19
|2012
|Barcelona
|2011-2012 Copa del Rey
|20
|2012
|Barcelona
|2011-2012 Spanish Super Cup
|21
|2012
|Barcelona
|2011-2012 UEFA Super Cup
|22
|2013
|Barcelona
|2012-2013 La Liga
|23
|2014
|Barcelona
|2013-2014 Spanish Super Cup
|24
|2015
|Barcelona
|2014-2015 La Liga
|25
|2015
|Barcelona
|2014-2015 Copa del Rey
|26
|2015
|Barcelona
|2014-2015 Champions League
|27
|2016
|Barcelona
|2015-2016 UEFA Super Cup
|28
|2016
|Barcelona
|2015-2016 FIFA Club World Cup
|29
|2016
|Barcelona
|2015-2016 La Liga
|30
|2016
|Barcelona
|2015-2016 Copa del Rey
|31
|2017
|Barcelona
|2016-2017 Spanish Super Cup
|32
|2017
|Barcelona
|2016-2017 Copa del Rey
|33
|2018
|Barcelona
|2017- 2018 Copa del Rey
|34
|2018
|Barcelona
|2017-2018 La Liga
|35
|2019
|Barcelona
|2018-2019 Spanish Super Cup
|36
|2019
|Barcelona
|2018-2019 La Liga
|37
|2021
|Barcelona
|2020-2021 Copa del Rey
|38
|'2021
|Argentina national football team
|2021 Copa America
|39
|2022
|PSG
|2021-2022 Ligue 1