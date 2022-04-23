Lionel Messi will undoubtedly remain in the history of soccer, not only for his ability, goals, and quality to play but also for the large number of titles he has won throughout his career. On Saturday, April 23rd, in his first season with PSG, the Argentinean once again lifted a trophy.

He won a trophy he had never won before, the Ligue 1 trophy. PSG emerged champions and won the Ligue 1 title for the tenth time in its history. The Argentinean played 22 games out of a possible 33, scored four goals, and provided 13 assists.

The player with the most titles in soccer history is Dani Alves. The Brazilian has 42 titles. However, Lionel Messi is getting closer and closer. But how many titles does the 34-year-old Argentinean have?

Lionel Messi's Titles

The current PSG player has 39 titles. The vast majority, 35 to be precise, won them when he played for Barcelona (2004-2021). He also won 3 titles with the Argentine national team and his most recent trophy was the Ligue 1 championship that he won playing for PSG.

Complete list by year of trophies won by Lionel Messi 

* Year Team  Trophy
1 2005 Barcelona 2004-2005 La Liga
2 2005 Argentina national football team  2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup
3 2006  Barcelona 2005-2006 La Liga
4 2006  Barcelona 2005-2006 Champions League
5 2006 Barcelona 2005- 2006 Spanish Super Cup
6 2007 Barcelona 2006-2007 Spanish Super Cup
7 2008 Argentina national football team  2008 Olimpic Games
8 2009 Barcelona 2008-2009 Copa del Rey 
9 2009 Barcelona 2008-2009 La Liga
10 2009 Barcelona 2008-2009 Champions League
11 2010 Barcelona 2009-2010 La Liga
12 2010  Barcelona 2009-2010 Spanish Super Cup 
13 2010  Barcelona 2009-2010 UEFA Super Cup 
14 2010  Barcelona 2009-2010 FIFA Club World Cup
15 2011 Barcelona 2010-2011 Champions League
16 2011 Barcelona 2010-2011 La Liga
17 2011 Barcelona 2021-2011 Spanish Super Cup 
18 2012 Barcelona 2011-2012 FIFA Club World Cup 
19 2012 Barcelona 2011-2012 Copa del Rey 
20 2012 Barcelona 2011-2012 Spanish Super Cup 
21 2012 Barcelona 2011-2012 UEFA Super Cup 
22 2013 Barcelona 2012-2013 La Liga
23 2014 Barcelona 2013-2014 Spanish Super Cup 
24 2015 Barcelona 2014-2015 La Liga 
25 2015 Barcelona 2014-2015 Copa del Rey 
26 2015 Barcelona 2014-2015 Champions League 
27 2016  Barcelona 2015-2016 UEFA Super Cup 
28 2016  Barcelona 2015-2016 FIFA Club World Cup 
29 2016  Barcelona 2015-2016 La Liga
30 2016  Barcelona 2015-2016 Copa del Rey
31 2017 Barcelona 2016-2017 Spanish Super Cup 
32 2017 Barcelona 2016-2017 Copa del Rey 
33 2018 Barcelona 2017- 2018 Copa del Rey 
34 2018 Barcelona 2017-2018 La Liga
35 2019 Barcelona 2018-2019 Spanish Super Cup 
36 2019 Barcelona 2018-2019 La Liga 
37 2021 Barcelona  2020-2021 Copa del Rey
38 '2021 Argentina national football team  2021 Copa America
39 2022 PSG 2021-2022 Ligue 1

 