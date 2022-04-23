Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the history of soccer. In addition to having won a large number of individual awards, he is one of the players with the most titles. Find out here how many titles Lionel Messi has.

How many titles does Lionel Messi have? Complete list by year of trophies won by the Argentinean GOAT

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly remain in the history of soccer, not only for his ability, goals, and quality to play but also for the large number of titles he has won throughout his career. On Saturday, April 23rd, in his first season with PSG, the Argentinean once again lifted a trophy.

He won a trophy he had never won before, the Ligue 1 trophy. PSG emerged champions and won the Ligue 1 title for the tenth time in its history. The Argentinean played 22 games out of a possible 33, scored four goals, and provided 13 assists.

The player with the most titles in soccer history is Dani Alves. The Brazilian has 42 titles. However, Lionel Messi is getting closer and closer. But how many titles does the 34-year-old Argentinean have?

Lionel Messi's Titles

The current PSG player has 39 titles. The vast majority, 35 to be precise, won them when he played for Barcelona (2004-2021). He also won 3 titles with the Argentine national team and his most recent trophy was the Ligue 1 championship that he won playing for PSG.

Complete list by year of trophies won by Lionel Messi