According to reports, Kylian Mbappe is dissatisfied with Paris Saint-Germain and has requested a transfer in the next transfer window. If the French champions refuse to let him leave, though, the French striker seems prepared to take all means necessary to force a transfer away.

A Parisian fairytale only almost half a year ago, Kylian Mbappe's choice to remain at Paris Saint-Germain has turned into a catastrophe. According to reports from Tuesday, Mbappe's relationship with the club has gone down because he believes he has been cheated out of many promises.

Things between the two parties have deteriorated significantly since May, with the 23-year-old reportedly seeking a departure during the next January transfer window. What's more, the Frenchman reportedly dislikes his current role on the pitch, as he would rather play on the flanks than as a striker.

The Spanish media believe that the issues that have plagued the young superstar are said to have begun in July, less than two months after he renewed his deal with PSG and rejected a long-talked Real Madrid move. Thus, he is eager for Mbappe to get out of there quickly. According to all appearances, the French superstar is willing to utilize whatever means necessary to achieve his goal.

How Mbappe could cancel PSG contract prematurely and leave on free transfer

Mbappe's initial hints that he would contemplate a future away from PSG came in the spring of 2019. In response to these statements, the player has been the target of online harassment from what seem to be accounts affiliated with the French giants.

The French news outlet Mediapart revealed on Wednesday that the Red-and-Blues hired a third-party firm to establish a legion of bogus Twitter accounts that were used to launch social media campaigns against the media and club personalities, including their teenage star striker.

The former Monaco revelation is thus set on leaving and is already investigating his legal options should he choose to cancel his contract with PSG. Tatiana Vassine, a sports lawyer, told RMC Sport that this would constitute a breach of contract and would thus allow the player to become a free agent and sign with any team he chooses.

"Each of the parties bound by an employment contract is subject to an obligation of loyalty that is the equivalent of the obligation of good faith existing in all contracts. This obligation requires that both the employee and the employer fulfill their obligations to each other fairly and, obviously, without harming the other.