How old will be Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars for the 2026 World Cup?

Qatar 2022 is closer than ever and Messi along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will be present at the World Cup but for one of them it could be his last one. But their club career will not end yet and they could play until they are over 40 years old.

Messi knows what it's like to play in a World Cup, he played for the first time in a big event with Argentina's national team in the 2006 Germany World Cup edition. During that world cup he scored just one goal in a group stage game against Serbia and Montenegro.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also a World Cup veteran, just like Messi he played in the 2006 World Cup but his team went further than Argentina as Portugal was the 4th best team in the world cup.

Messi will probably play one last time in 2026 but we are talking about 20 years after his first game with Argentina’s team in Germany. Neymar is much younger and will surely be available to play although with his personality and the constant changes within Brazil’s team it is also possible that he will be excluded from playing

The 2026 World Cup will start on June 8, 2026 and will end on July 3, the entire event will be hosted between Canada, Mexico and the United States in 16 different cities where the United States will have most of the games.