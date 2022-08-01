To not miss any of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores action, you can find out here how to watch this interesting competition on TV or live stream it in Canada.

The Copa Libertadores is the most important club tournament in all of South America, and it gives its winner the chance to play in the Club World Cup. Here you can find out all the information you need to know about this competition, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in Canada. Remember you can watch all the games through FuboTV (free trial).

The 2022 edition has Palmeiras as the defending champion, who will be playing in the quarterfinals. Although the competition started with teams from all over South America, the top eight turned out to be teams from Argentina and Brazil, although that still doesn't detract from the appeal of this tough competition.

In addition to Palmeiras, other strong teams from the continent participate in this 2022 edition, such as Flamengo, winners of the 2019 edition and one of the strongest in Brazil. There will also be other teams such as Atletico Mineiro and Velez Sarsfield, who gave the surprise in the round of 16 by eliminating River Plate.

Dates for the quarters, semi and final

The series of these quarterfinals will be made up of: Palmeiras vs. Atletico Mineiro; Estudiantes (LP) vs Athletico Paranaense; Flamengo vs Corinthians and Talleres vs Velez Sarsfield. They will be played between August 22 and 11. The semifinals will be played between August 30 and September 8, with the final on October 29.

TV Channel and Live Streaming for Canada

All the games of the quarters, semis and finals of this 2022 edition of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores can be seen in Canada through FuboTV (free trial). Another option for Canada is beIN Sports.

