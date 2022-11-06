This Monday, November 7, the draw for the Concacaf Champions League, the highest team competition in Concacaf, will take place. Here you can find out how to watch this draw on TV or live stream it in your country.

The highest team competition in Concacaf, the Concacaf Champions League, will have the draw for what will be the 2023 edition this Monday, November 7. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this draw, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the US you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial). Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

This will be the 15th edition of this competition under its current name, and the 58th edition of the main club soccer competition organized by Concacaf. The current champions are the Seattle Sounders, while the most successful are America, with 7 editions (2 of which were under the current name).

In this edition, 16 teams will participate, distributed as follows: North American Zone, 9 teams; Central American Zone, 6 teams; Caribbean Zone, 1 team. They will be divided into 2 pots: 8 of the 9 teams from the North American Zone will be in one of them. Tigres UANL will be in the second pot along with the teams from the Central American Zone and the Caribbean Zone.

Concacaf Champions League draw: Kick-Off Time

The Concacaf Champions League draw will take place this Monday, November 7 in Miami, Florida.

Concacaf Champions League draw: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Central America: ESPN

Caribbean: ESPN

South America: ESPN

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN, ViX

Other territories: Official Concacaf App